Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $77,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

REGN stock opened at $505.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

