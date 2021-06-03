RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RDHL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

