Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CAO Sells $88,948.36 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $513.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
