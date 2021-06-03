Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CAO Sells $88,948.36 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $513.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.