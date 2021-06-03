Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

NYSE:O opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

