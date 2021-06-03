RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.12% of RCI Hospitality worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RICK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $78.38 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.42 million, a PE ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.98.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

