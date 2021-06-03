Raze Network Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $947,467.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00070238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00286117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00196216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.69 or 0.01202959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,045.16 or 1.00861173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

