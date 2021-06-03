Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

