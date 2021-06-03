Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nurix Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $425,896. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

