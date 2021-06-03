Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.82 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

