Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Century Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

