Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 601.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,874 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

