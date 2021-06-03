Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 576.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,531 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDMN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $644.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. Analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

