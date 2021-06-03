Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $400.99 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

