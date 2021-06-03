Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

WY opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

