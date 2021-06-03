Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,445. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $863.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.