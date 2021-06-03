Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,818.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,407. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

