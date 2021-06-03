R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.