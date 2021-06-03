Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 3.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 37,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,737,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Permit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,092,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

