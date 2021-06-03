Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

