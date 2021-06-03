Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.33. 9,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 408,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,393. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

