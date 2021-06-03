Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. 1,474,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,074. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,210,308.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,522 shares of company stock worth $12,571,552. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

