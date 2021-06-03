Quant (QNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.26 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Quant has a total market cap of $581.24 million and $5.26 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $48.15 or 0.00124353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002511 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00830858 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

