Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

XM stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

