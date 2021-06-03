Qcash Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.90 million and approximately $609.01 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00285747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00199118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.21 or 0.01188795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,575.24 or 1.00081901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

