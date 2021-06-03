Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reduced by Analyst

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.