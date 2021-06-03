Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 137.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

