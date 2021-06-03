PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.71.

PVH traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.09. 44,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

