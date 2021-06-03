PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

NYSE PVH opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

