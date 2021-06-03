PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $350.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $184,757.37 and approximately $350.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,830.83 or 1.00307525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00087838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002651 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

