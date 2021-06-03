Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.27. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 41,305 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 88.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

