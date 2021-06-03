Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Update

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the April 29th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.28. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,557,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

