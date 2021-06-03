Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.14.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.66. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $289.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

