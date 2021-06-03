PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.74 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 876.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 135,331 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,561,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 902,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.