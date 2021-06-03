PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

