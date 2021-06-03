PSI Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $499.24 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

