PSI Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB opened at $329.15 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.61. The firm has a market cap of $933.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.