PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $170.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.