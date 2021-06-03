PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,548 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $171.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.03. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $122.83 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

