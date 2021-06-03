ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $77,425.02 and approximately $111.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00535241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.96 or 0.01385871 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 183,606,227 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

