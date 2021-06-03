ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $106.62 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $109.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41.

