ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGL. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

BATS:REGL opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

