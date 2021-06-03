ProPetro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 10,437% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,893. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

