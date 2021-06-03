Private Management Group Inc. Sells 134,331 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,331 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BECN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

