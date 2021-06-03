Private Management Group Inc. Invests $135,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $19,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

LBRDA opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.