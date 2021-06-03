Private Management Group Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.66. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

