Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Exponent worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Exponent by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 543,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.88.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

