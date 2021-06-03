Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $33,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

