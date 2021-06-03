Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $34,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $177.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $175.55 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

