Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 533.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

