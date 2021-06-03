Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $55.94.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

